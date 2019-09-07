STERIS plc (STE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 137 4.62 N/A 3.56 41.84 Endologix Inc. 7 0.61 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of STERIS plc and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us STERIS plc and Endologix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

STERIS plc has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Endologix Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STERIS plc is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Endologix Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. STERIS plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for STERIS plc and Endologix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of STERIS plc is $144, with potential downside of -6.79%. Competitively Endologix Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 63.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Endologix Inc. appears more favorable than STERIS plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of STERIS plc shares are held by institutional investors while 82.4% of Endologix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year STERIS plc had bullish trend while Endologix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors STERIS plc beats Endologix Inc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.