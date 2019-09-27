STERIS plc (STE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 150 2.65 83.69M 3.56 41.84 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 -0.56 150.48M -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of STERIS plc and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 55,871,553.51% 9.7% 6% Antares Pharma Inc. 4,491,135,915.96% -17.9% -7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta means STERIS plc’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STERIS plc. Its rival Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for STERIS plc and Antares Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

STERIS plc’s upside potential is 1.57% at a $144 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STERIS plc and Antares Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 44.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares. Comparatively, Antares Pharma Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year STERIS plc was more bullish than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

STERIS plc beats Antares Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.