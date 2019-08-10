STERIS plc (STE) Reaches $153.94 High on Aug, 10; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position By $808,591

The stock of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $161.64 target or 5.00% above today’s $153.94 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.15B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $161.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $657.70M more. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 262,790 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 32.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STE News: 09/05/2018 – Steris: Expect to Name Independent Board Member Mohsen Sohi as Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Steris May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 05/03/2018 – steris corporation | verify all-in-one steam reusable test pa | K173633 | 02/28/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Net $73.6M; 26/03/2018 – STERIS PLC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON MARCH 23, 2023; 09/05/2018 – STERIS PLC STE.N SEES 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.63 TO $4.75; 09/05/2018 – STERIS PLC – 2019 CAPITAL SPENDING IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Steris Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.63-Adj EPS $4.75; 09/05/2018 – STERIS – JOHN WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBER AT 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – STERIS SEES NAMING MOHSEN SOHI AS CHAIRMAN

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 115,513 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 4.46M shares with $35.24 million value, up from 4.34M last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 782,119 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. The company??s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 41.27 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 1 investors sold STERIS plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 18,096 shares or 9.91% less from 20,086 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Com has invested 0.01% in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). The Texas-based Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 0.7% in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). Penobscot Invest Mgmt stated it has 4,820 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 583,521 shares to 14,101 valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) stake by 43,974 shares and now owns 198,051 shares. Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) was reduced too.

