STERIS plc (STE) Reaches $153.70 52-Week High; Integre Asset Management Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 190.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 65,601 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 100,071 shares with $5.31M value, up from 34,470 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 320,399 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

The stock of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high and has $164.46 target or 7.00% above today’s $153.70 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.99 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $164.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $909.30M more. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.7. About 22,140 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 32.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STE News: 09/05/2018 – STERIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.63 TO $4.75, EST. $4.69; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – STERIS : JOHN P. WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Steris Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.63-Adj EPS $4.75; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Net $73.6M; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Rev $716M; 05/03/2018 – steris corporation | celerity 20 hp challenge pack | K173488 | 03/01/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – STERIS – JOHN WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBER AT 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – STERIS PLC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES $1 BLN IN FORM OF A REVOLVER FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 965,695 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 61,538 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 1.31M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis reported 0.18% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.12% or 5.11M shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 5,882 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd. Howe Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 12,402 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corporation has 893 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 37,660 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 1,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,412 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 6,195 shares to 14,248 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 3,129 shares and now owns 6,203 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Centene expands offerings in 10 states as acquisition with WellCare continues – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 49.53% above currents $48.37 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6900 target in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steris declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steris: Management Is Confident, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.99 billion. The company??s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 41.21 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 1 investors sold STERIS plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 18,096 shares or 9.91% less from 20,086 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Com owns 4,820 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 150 shares. 13,126 were reported by Fruth Mgmt.