STERIS plc (STE) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 131 4.49 N/A 3.56 41.84 Waters Corporation 224 5.81 N/A 7.58 27.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of STERIS plc and Waters Corporation. Waters Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than STERIS plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. STERIS plc has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Waters Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has STERIS plc and Waters Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that STERIS plc is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waters Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of STERIS plc are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Waters Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Waters Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for STERIS plc and Waters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

$144 is STERIS plc’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.63%. Meanwhile, Waters Corporation’s consensus price target is $216.33, while its potential upside is 3.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Waters Corporation appears more favorable than STERIS plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of STERIS plc shares and 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares. 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Waters Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year STERIS plc has stronger performance than Waters Corporation

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors STERIS plc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.