STERIS plc (STE) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 139 4.36 N/A 3.56 41.84 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.74 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights STERIS plc and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of STERIS plc and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Risk & Volatility

STERIS plc has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

STERIS plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Predictive Oncology Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. STERIS plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for STERIS plc and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

STERIS plc’s downside potential is -1.62% at a $144 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both STERIS plc and Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 4.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year STERIS plc has stronger performance than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors STERIS plc beats Predictive Oncology Inc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.