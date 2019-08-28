STERIS plc (STE) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 136 4.55 N/A 3.56 41.84 Atrion Corporation 834 9.12 N/A 18.93 40.64

Demonstrates STERIS plc and Atrion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Atrion Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to STERIS plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. STERIS plc’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

STERIS plc has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atrion Corporation’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STERIS plc are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 11.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for STERIS plc and Atrion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of STERIS plc is $144, with potential downside of -5.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both STERIS plc and Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 65% respectively. STERIS plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year STERIS plc was more bullish than Atrion Corporation.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats STERIS plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.