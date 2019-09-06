Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised Its Stake; Viacom New (VIAB) Holding Held by Olstein Capital Management Lp

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 422,107 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 333,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 1.74 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.01% or 97,806 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Aperio Gp Limited Liability owns 21,839 shares. Huntington State Bank invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Asset One Ltd accumulated 17,820 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bard Associates has invested 0.78% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Stifel Corp holds 0.02% or 134,939 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,247 shares. 3.43 million are held by Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Com. Principal Fincl Inc accumulated 369,726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,083 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 7.47M shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 84,560 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 25,200 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5,900 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

