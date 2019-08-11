Stericycle (SRCL) Shareholder Brown Advisory Decreased Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $469,578

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 21,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 20,742 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 42,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 712,575 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 170,778 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 174,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,890 shares to 255,337 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 42,124 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $72.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 102,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

