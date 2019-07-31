Stericycle (SRCL) Holding Held by Zuckerman Investment Group Llc; Holder Boyar Asset Management Raised Legg Mason (LM) Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 904,768 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. It closed at $38.51 lastly. It is down 7.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 1,090 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Graybill Bartz Assoc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gateway Advisers owns 171,504 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 313,425 are held by Wedge Capital L LP Nc. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 32,251 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 20,671 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 353,300 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 15,070 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 111,353 shares. Systematic Management LP stated it has 500,375 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 30,992 shares.

More important recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.