Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.92 Million as Share Value Declined; Willis Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 93,894 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 58,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.99 million shares traded or 131.21% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 8,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 139,221 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 130,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87 million shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

