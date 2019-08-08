Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Brown Advisory Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Holding Maintained by Investure Llc

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 1.92 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 21,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 20,742 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 42,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 273,562 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02 million shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29,023 shares to 301,295 shares, valued at $62.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 913,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Schroder Mngmt Gru holds 956,347 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Highlander Management Ltd Llc reported 18,175 shares stake. Washington Tru State Bank has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Llc has 343,434 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 131,090 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 38,543 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 3,850 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 640 shares. Blackrock reported 7.47 million shares stake. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc accumulated 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 448,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.