Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Archon Capital Management Upped Position by $11.35 Million as Share Value Declined; Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Raised Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 692,773 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, up from 683,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 703,921 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 241,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 500,426 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 259,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 1.93 million shares traded or 99.85% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares to 149,995 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,424 shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts owns 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 54,190 shares. Epoch Investment Partners reported 0.08% stake. Centurylink Mgmt holds 23,971 shares. Atlanta Co L L C owns 3.58 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 337,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 55,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 0.11% stake. 2.29M were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 69,822 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.71M shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 24,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtn L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,968 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 6,361 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.30M shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 876,719 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 4,472 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 27,203 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Knott David M has invested 5.42% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Tru Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 5,175 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Thematic Partners Limited Liability has 585,034 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio.