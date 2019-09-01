Stericycle Inc. (SRCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

As Waste Management companies, Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle Inc. 49 1.21 N/A -3.32 0.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 10 1.04 N/A -12.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stericycle Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stericycle Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. NRC Group Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stericycle Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stericycle Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Stericycle Inc. has an average price target of $54.75, and a 21.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Stericycle Inc. shares and 13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Stericycle Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26%

For the past year Stericycle Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Stericycle Inc. beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.