Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Comparing side by side

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) compete against each other in the Waste Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle Inc. 48 1.25 N/A -3.32 0.00 Republic Services Inc. 81 2.85 N/A 3.17 26.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stericycle Inc. and Republic Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6% Republic Services Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Stericycle Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Republic Services Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Stericycle Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Republic Services Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Stericycle Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Republic Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stericycle Inc. and Republic Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Republic Services Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Stericycle Inc. is $58.33, with potential upside of 24.29%. On the other hand, Republic Services Inc.’s potential downside is -6.22% and its consensus target price is $84.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stericycle Inc. seems more appealing than Republic Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stericycle Inc. and Republic Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Stericycle Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Republic Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stericycle Inc. -0.89% -15.3% 8.52% 2.37% -23.92% 32.98% Republic Services Inc. 1.81% 6.26% 8.82% 12.43% 23.97% 16.56%

For the past year Stericycle Inc. has stronger performance than Republic Services Inc.

Summary

Republic Services Inc. beats Stericycle Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 333 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 192 active landfills, 64 recycling centers, and 10 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It also operates 71 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.