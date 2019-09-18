Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Waste Management company, Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Stericycle Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Stericycle Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stericycle Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.40% -4.60% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Stericycle Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle Inc. N/A 49 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Stericycle Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.63 1.57 2.43

$54.67 is the average target price of Stericycle Inc., with a potential upside of 8.00%. The potential upside of the rivals is 93.20%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Stericycle Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stericycle Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Stericycle Inc. has weaker performance than Stericycle Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Stericycle Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Stericycle Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Stericycle Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stericycle Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Stericycle Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Stericycle Inc.’s rivals are 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

Stericycle Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stericycle Inc.’s peers beat Stericycle Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.