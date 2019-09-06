Stericycle Com (SRCL) Stock Declined While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed by $351,645 Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 684,696 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luxury push sees Alibaba pay $2B for Kaola – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $60.83 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.