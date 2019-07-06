Stericycle Com (SRCL) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vestor Capital Has Cut Holding by $925,858

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.04 lastly. It is down 23.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has 61,826 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0% or 14,016 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 20,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 10,501 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Co Limited owns 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 60 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc has invested 1.68% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 32,802 shares. Legal & General Grp Public has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 126,907 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 109,364 shares. 8.21M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $73.69 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,897 shares. Altfest L J Co Incorporated reported 1.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perigon Wealth Management Limited owns 1,719 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Inc reported 3.05% stake. Gabalex reported 3.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,756 were reported by Cortland Assoc Mo. Td Asset Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.96M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.51% or 200,397 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Lc holds 17,287 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 1.37 million were reported by Westwood Holdings Grp. Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 89,890 shares. 630 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Mariner Limited Co invested in 288,258 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 15,570 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

