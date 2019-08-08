Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $721,515 as Market Value Rose; Robotti Robert Has Cut Its Stake in Radnet (RDNT) as Valuation Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 112,621 shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 120,396 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 115,327 shares. Mackenzie Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,596 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 40,063 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Panagora Asset accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 105,641 shares. West Family Incorporated holds 620,824 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 69,918 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co holds 21,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 12,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

