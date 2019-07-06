Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $721,515 as Market Value Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Position In Discovery (DISCK) Was Lifted

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93M, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 72,340 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 23,638 shares. Muzinich And Communication Inc holds 250,505 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 654,333 shares. The Illinois-based Gp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 7,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Llc holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 10,600 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 24,901 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 15,185 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 22,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,719 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12,487 shares. 40,968 are held by Oppenheimer Co. 193,727 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Raymond James Finance Incorporated stated it has 653,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidus Investment 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “10.6% Yielding BDC Trading Below Book Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares to 498,510 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).