Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $721,515 as Share Price Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $59.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 54,496 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 661,745 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 24,901 shares. 12,487 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 300 shares. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 41,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 315,381 shares. 567 are owned by Prelude Management. Blackrock reported 115,327 shares stake. California Employees Retirement accumulated 31,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 10,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 105,641 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 47,596 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 63,809 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 22,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 229,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. $44,378 worth of stock was bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 7,002 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 410,417 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 92,800 shares. 40,352 are held by Mutual Of America Management Limited Company. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 40,711 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 637,570 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 150,999 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 93,871 shares stake. The New York-based Secor Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.34% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hsbc Public holds 0% or 7,640 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 89,300 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 153,366 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 3,768 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.