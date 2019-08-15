Stepstone Group LP Lowered Its Holding in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515 as Shares Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Its Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 59,307 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 12,294 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 69,918 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 14,410 shares. Blackrock holds 115,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 190,670 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd owns 63,809 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 300 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.16% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,600 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 31,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 16,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 94,723 were reported by Advisory Rech. West Family Invs has 620,824 shares. Oppenheimer & Company reported 40,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 was made by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares to 513,706 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 130,833 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt holds 160,859 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank has 1.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,983 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 16,007 shares. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 1,173 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Ltd Liability invested in 23,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Glob Management owns 35,170 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btr has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 29,394 shares. 13,926 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio.