Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515; Global Endowment Management LP Position in Kellogg Co (K) Has Boosted by $3.93 Million as Valuation Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 831.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.33 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 151,526 shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $8.99M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

