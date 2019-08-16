Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Its Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515 as Share Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stock Rose While Churchill Management Cut Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 15,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 180,069 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 195,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 57,703 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $43,688 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global reported 22,980 shares stake. Optimum Inv reported 35,466 shares stake. Advisory Rech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 94,723 shares. Stepstone Group Inc LP has invested 1.56% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,600 shares. Barnett Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 300 shares. 69,211 are owned by Invesco. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 69,918 shares. 58,075 are owned by Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 47,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 21,035 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bb&T Ltd invested in 0.03% or 229,159 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 5,775 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 47,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).