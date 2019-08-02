Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Holding in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515; Weatherly Asset Management Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position by $754,364 as Share Price Declined

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 276,736 shares traded or 235.86% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $315.45. About 3.49 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 210,911 shares. Prelude Ltd invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 190,670 shares stake. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 200 shares. Moreover, Nordea Management has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Carroll Associate has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ftb owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Ptnrs has 0.14% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 15,185 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 20,508 shares. Kennedy Management owns 654,333 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich And Incorporated invested 0.31% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 75.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited owns 4,015 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 373,931 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co has 178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has 403 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 765 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested in 8,884 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Tru owns 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 82,207 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc reported 5,531 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 190,000 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi owns 10,746 shares. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 128,904 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 385 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 555 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 3,837 shares.