Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) as Share Price Rose; Hood River Capital Management Decreased Its Hexcel (HXL) Position by $7.58 Million; Share Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,464 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30 million, down from 432,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 139,564 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 34,138 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL) by 14,243 shares to 326,175 shares, valued at $47.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CAE, Inc. (CAE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Completes Acquisition of ARC Technologies – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Micron Technology, Varian Medical, St. Joe, Himax Technologies, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and Hexcel â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0.03% or 23,683 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.1% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prudential reported 4,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 156,400 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 96,982 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.11M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 3,002 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prudential Plc reported 6,300 shares. 605,231 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Pennsylvania Company invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 978 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer & Communication Inc reported 40,968 shares stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 121,582 shares. 11,828 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 12,487 shares. Muzinich & Comm reported 250,505 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware owns 58,075 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). One Trading LP reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Com stated it has 20,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett And Co Incorporated holds 300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 31,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.16% or 20,600 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Ftb Advisors.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.