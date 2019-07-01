Stepstone Group LP Cut Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stake by $721,515; Bvf Lowered Its Holding in Xencor (XNCR) by $17.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.11 million shares traded or 307.89% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 42,004 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 235,042 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.