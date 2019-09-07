Stepstone Group LP Cut Holding in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Holding in Aflac (AFL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 16,433 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 60,306 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 567 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Llc stated it has 10,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 92 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 15,185 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Oppenheimer & Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). West Family Invs Incorporated invested in 620,824 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 12,487 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 58,075 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc owns 5,460 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 229,159 are owned by Bb&T Limited Co. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 11,828 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E also bought $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,541 shares to 943 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 8,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,053 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Lc accumulated 87,419 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 47,446 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc invested 1.84% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Charter holds 0.12% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First City Cap Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 11,350 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 4,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Ghp Investment Advsr has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). S&Co Incorporated reported 92,770 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 328,191 shares. Mufg Americas reported 9,555 shares. Georgia-based Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.