Stepstone Group LP Cut Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $721,515 as Valuation Rose; As Salesfor (CRM) Share Price Declined, Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Salesfor (CRM) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Salesfor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.30 million market cap company. It closed at $16.2 lastly. It is down 17.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And reported 40,968 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 22,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 23,638 shares. Carroll Associate Inc reported 5,460 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Eagle Global Lc holds 0.01% or 22,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.16% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc invested in 10,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset holds 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 190,670 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 105,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yield-Based Pricing For The High-Yield BDC Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidus Investment 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59M on Thursday, February 14. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $2.31 million worth of stock was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability owns 7,795 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). D E Shaw And Co owns 1,650 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Co holds 3,689 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Tcw has 2.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.65 million shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs stated it has 4,369 shares. Central Asset Invs Holding (Hk) Limited holds 4.83% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,522 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 1,230 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 53,381 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 3.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 1.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 275,820 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 31,374 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscrip (Prn) by 6.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $29.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum by 45,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrus (NASDAQ:CTRE).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.