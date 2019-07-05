Stephens Upped Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Value Rose; Delta Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $356.23. About 1.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy

Stephens Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 121,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 1.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EVA Air Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 4,874 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 27,700 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Research And Mgmt holds 0.25% or 1,571 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 12,267 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.65% stake. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 734,099 shares stake. Chatham Group Inc stated it has 3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 140,774 shares. Birinyi has 1.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,135 shares to 83,620 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,336 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pet Food Can’t — and Won’t — Be the Lone Hero for General Mills Anymore – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 11,656 shares to 25,852 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,868 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.