Stephens \u0026 Co. Reports Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Downgrade from Overweight; Shorts at Circor International (CIR) Lowered By 6.61%

Trading of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. Stephens \u0026 Co. cut the stock from a Overweight to a Equal-Weight.

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) had a decrease of 6.61% in short interest. CIR’s SI was 1.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.61% from 1.21M shares previously. With 240,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR)’s short sellers to cover CIR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 149,895 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award

The stock increased 4.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 7.90M shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SVP EXPLORATION/DEVELOPMENT LEAVES CO; 02/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Rev $515.1M; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $786.08 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 3.15 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $59 highest and $1100 lowest target. $27.55’s average target is 219.98% above currents $8.61 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 26 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, June 24. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Circor International has $55 highest and $32 lowest target. $43.40’s average target is 20.86% above currents $35.91 stock price. Circor International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CIR in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Sei Investments invested in 16,912 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Invesco holds 0% or 69,734 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 54,666 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc reported 2,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37,106 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 196,812 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,815 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 188 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).