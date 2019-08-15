Stephens \u0026 Co. Covers Deere (DE) with $160.0000 Target; Unitil (UTL) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 65 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 43 sold and reduced their positions in Unitil Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unitil Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

In a analysts report made public on 15 August, Stephens \u0026 Co. analyst just has started coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with “Equal-Weight” rating. The price target is $160.0000.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $871.57 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 19.59 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 237,731 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 384,369 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 197,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 171,635 shares.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 104.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 12.69 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

