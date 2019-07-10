Stephens Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.67 Million; Share Value Rose; As Career Education (CECO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,352 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, down from 217,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 4.39M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 197,609 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated holds 572,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,131 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0% or 191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,860 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 22,408 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 0.04% or 44,326 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 4.10 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 55,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,526 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 13,346 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 64,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $281,380 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 6,425 shares to 28,165 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,218 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.54% stake. Orrstown Fin holds 0.2% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 30,357 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 1.20 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,463 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange Mngmt holds 67,419 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Stillwater Mgmt Lc holds 20,634 shares. 263,136 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Serv Automobile Association holds 2.52 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 49,453 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Jacobs & Company Ca has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Investment Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 131,800 shares.

