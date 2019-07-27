Stephens Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $926,991

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 22,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 75,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Bank & Trust invested in 1.08% or 135,311 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 28,672 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 20,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,418 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0.05% or 1,786 shares. 12,821 are held by Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability. Iron Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Intersect Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,626 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 5,100 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,981 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 192 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.5% or 334,968 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 26,495 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 10,717 shares to 90,708 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,991 shares to 40,818 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mgmt stated it has 13,332 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 177,837 shares. Focused Invsts Lc accumulated 6.8% or 1.11M shares. Mgmt Va reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai Management accumulated 182,237 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 0.53% or 34,627 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com holds 1.77 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sage Financial Group Inc Inc owns 1,598 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 13,312 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Mu Investments holds 37,200 shares. Opus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Mgmt accumulated 3,470 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 37,511 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.89M shares.