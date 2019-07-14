Stephens Trimmed Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $382,887; Ing Groep N V (ING) Share Price Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Upped Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 28,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 279,053 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.49M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,929 shares to 52,131 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 19,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 20,630 shares to 451,920 shares, valued at $35.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,141 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

