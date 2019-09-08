Stephens Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Cut by $651,105 as Shares Rose; Sfmg Has Lifted Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 6,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 43,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 50,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,285 shares to 162,554 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 71,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.18% or 15,717 shares. Page Arthur B reported 31,515 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 31,900 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Weitz Inv Mngmt stated it has 255,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,160 shares. Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 102,689 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 75,260 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Ativo Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bell National Bank invested 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 151,210 shares in its portfolio.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).