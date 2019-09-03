Stephens Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Axa Upped Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position

Stephens Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 1221.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 20,626 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Stephens Inc holds 22,314 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 1,688 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 2.35M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Axa increased Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stake by 231.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 63,400 shares as Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Axa holds 90,800 shares with $3.82M value, up from 27,400 last quarter. Cirrus Logic Inc now has $3.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 291,059 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 12.06% above currents $95 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 25. M Partners downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Stephens Inc decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 27,937 shares to 57,763 valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 24,626 shares and now owns 744,098 shares. Andeavor Logistics Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.14 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Bluestein R H And invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. The California-based Meritage Gru Lp has invested 2.91% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sandler owns 78,750 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 0.25% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Myriad Asset Management Ltd accumulated 300,000 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 375,832 shares for 7.37% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability owns 146,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Chevy Chase Inc reported 250,395 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Are Bullish on Electronic Arts Stock for Very Good Reasons – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 81,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 353,628 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 419,272 shares. Sprott accumulated 220,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 856,275 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 205,143 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 12,226 shares. Dupont Management owns 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 8,114 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.87 million shares. 32,945 are owned by Systematic Finance Mngmt L P. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 50,341 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 512,156 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp.

Axa decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 121,011 shares to 61,279 valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 156,400 shares and now owns 77,000 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.