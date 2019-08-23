Stephens Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $915,385 as Share Price Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 15,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 516,378 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.53M, down from 531,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73 million, down from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 4.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 48,963 shares to 78,035 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 273,506 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Vantage Partners Ltd stated it has 177,825 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 13,155 are owned by Sfe Counsel. Mai accumulated 208,937 shares. Cap Int Limited Ca owns 83,700 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garrison Asset Ltd Liability reported 9,609 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma accumulated 10.00M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.04% or 799,786 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York reported 169,187 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 34,954 shares. Dana holds 0.12% or 44,264 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc holds 0.1% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smithfield Tru reported 4,774 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 249,804 shares. 4.10 million are held by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,371 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 15,450 shares. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,030 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,942 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7,165 are owned by Pacific Inv Mgmt. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 105,158 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Roberts Glore And Com Il accumulated 0.23% or 10,040 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 137,915 shares to 641,965 shares, valued at $77.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).