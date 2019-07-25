Stephens Position In Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Was Has Raised; 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.10 million shares traded or 101.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 76.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 130,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 299,887 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 169,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 13.89M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. $249,700 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,169 shares to 21,742 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 25,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,480 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 8,153 shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31.

