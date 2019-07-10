Stephens Position In Cummins (CMI) Was Raised; Johnson Financial Group Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 18,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,842 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 18,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph had sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 13,073 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 20,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp And accumulated 2,255 shares. Kwmg reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 769 shares. Congress Asset Communications Ma accumulated 34,031 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 55,320 shares. 20,854 were accumulated by Kessler Invest Gp Ltd Liability. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com has 14,427 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.06% or 3,641 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.04% or 17,369 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 30,996 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 239,475 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 33,436 shares in its portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,503 shares to 13,616 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,773 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diker Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.15% or 1,700 shares. Retail Bank invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Butensky And Cohen Finance Security invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Fincl Advisors stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 31,936 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 50,959 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 1.16% or 213,839 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dana Inv Advsr has 56,262 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 8.14 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 41,016 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Somerset Tru Communication invested in 2.42% or 32,873 shares. City Holdings invested in 34,356 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Amg Commercial Bank holds 3,030 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.