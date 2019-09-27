Stephens Maintains Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG); As First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 28,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 616,168 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 645,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 236,526 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 29,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 94,149 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 64,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 4.06M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,982 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,449 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.18M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

