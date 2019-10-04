Stephens Lowered Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $712,416; Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted Markel (MKL) Position by $804,032

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 45,767 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.84M, up from 45,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1169.14. About 1,597 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 7,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 10,977 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 18,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 3,790 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,467 shares to 536,343 shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 42,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,614 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.