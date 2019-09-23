Stephens Lowered Its Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by $2.97 Million; Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Holder Ftb Advisors Cut Its Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 43.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 99,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 130,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 229,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 339,146 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & more; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 203,336 shares valued at $5.28 million was made by Vintage Capital Management LLC on Friday, May 31.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 3,881 shares to 15,998 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RRGB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 10.00% less from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 181,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration owns 14,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 2,102 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 10,171 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 3,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.95M shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 871,408 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 21,805 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 32,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 152,296 shares stake. Td Asset Management reported 26,341 shares. 8,000 were reported by Eidelman Virant Cap. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 28,635 shares.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 12,284 shares to 128,875 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Pfd And Incm Sec (PFF).