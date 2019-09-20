Stephens Lowered Abiomed (ABMD) Holding By $395,200; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake

Stephens Inc decreased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc sold 1,520 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Stephens Inc holds 18,029 shares with $4.70M value, down from 19,549 last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $8.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $192.32. About 381,002 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 479.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 682,751 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 825,000 shares with $18.35 million value, up from 142,249 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 5.18M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 130,354 shares. Thompson Invest stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pentwater Cap Management LP owns 10.22M shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Castleark Lc owns 310,242 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 2.70M were accumulated by First Tru Lp. Natixis has 821,994 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 103,339 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.57% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 819,067 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 433,113 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.35% below currents $23.25 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 701,778 shares to 52,214 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 33,880 shares and now owns 17,240 shares. General Electric Co (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,231 shares. Georgia-based Voya Llc has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company owns 26,360 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.03% or 910 shares. Profund Limited reported 1,331 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,280 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 44,925 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Earnest Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

