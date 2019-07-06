Stephens Lifted Walmart (WMT) Stake; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Price Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, up from 337,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 137.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 31,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,824 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 23,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 387,508 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 40,320 shares to 62,938 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank has 22,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 7.03M shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 328 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,538 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 205,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Corp holds 411 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 109,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Growth LP has invested 2.09% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 46,404 shares. Macquarie owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 59,785 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 40,872 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 10,252 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,036 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,691 were reported by Bartlett Ltd. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca holds 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 6,643 shares. Citigroup holds 0.11% or 1.19 million shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 900 are owned by Blume. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Btim Corporation stated it has 4,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parsec stated it has 201,184 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 27,600 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Lc has 16,775 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,162 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 68,690 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability owns 418 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).