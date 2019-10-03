Stephens Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Gildan Activewear Class A SUB. VOT. (GIL) Shorts Down By 9.73%

Gildan Activewear Inc Class A SUB. VOT. (NYSE:GIL) had a decrease of 9.73% in short interest. GIL’s SI was 2.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.73% from 2.38 million shares previously. With 447,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Gildan Activewear Inc Class A SUB. VOT. (NYSE:GIL)’s short sellers to cover GIL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 18,033 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Stephens Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 20,889 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Stephens Inc holds 96,834 shares with $5.22 million value, up from 75,945 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 146,244 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 23,832 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc stated it has 86,930 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 7,435 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri invested in 0.32% or 14,043 shares. Nomura holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 326,889 shares. Tennessee-based Td Management Lc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Utah Retirement System owns 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 269,363 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Company holds 4,140 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 19,788 shares. Amer Research & Communications stated it has 8,112 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc holds 1.43% or 359,525 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl accumulated 3,220 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.14% or 27,678 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wafra accumulated 401,188 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.