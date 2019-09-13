Stephens Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Inogen (INGN) Holding By $864,600

Stephens Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 42.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 42,800 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Stephens Inc holds 142,640 shares with $7.77M value, up from 99,840 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $83.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 1.09M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Inogen Inc (INGN) stake by 132.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 13,100 shares as Inogen Inc (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 23,000 shares with $1.54M value, up from 9,900 last quarter. Inogen Inc now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 568,792 shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Inogen has $17500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $90’s average target is 82.08% above currents $49.43 stock price. Inogen had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 4,839 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 10 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 1,759 are owned by Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 226,608 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 28,131 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,327 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 13,833 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Cap Lc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 111,789 shares. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,204 shares.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Inogen, Inc (INGN) Management Meetings Imply Double Digit Growth – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inogen (INGN) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Inogen and Abiomed Are Struggling in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Inogen (INGN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Stephens Inc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 67,625 shares to 97,549 valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,600 shares and now owns 510,778 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0% or 346 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp invested in 2.07M shares. Rockland Trust Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 263,710 shares. Natixis accumulated 146,283 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 65,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 690,641 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 33.75 million shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 246,655 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt has 46,992 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Advsr has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp invested in 0.2% or 1.08 million shares. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 91,838 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 30,349 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Prns invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Google Photos and CVS Pharmacy Team Up to Offer Same-Day Printing at More Than 7,400 Locations Nationwide – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 14.86% above currents $63.99 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Friday, March 15 report.