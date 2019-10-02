Stephens Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 3.47 million shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 29,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 94,149 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 64,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 3.56 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 594,214 shares to 745,878 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,819 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 209,075 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 85,099 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 6.75 million shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.12 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fiera reported 16,716 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.71% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Marietta Inv Prns invested in 1.27% or 108,788 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 41,180 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru stated it has 2.44M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Inc accumulated 17,060 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 0.64% or 137,533 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 91,296 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 9,106 shares to 71,968 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRS) by 114,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,544 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,268 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.1% or 13,144 shares in its portfolio. 3,596 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Pacific Investment Mgmt Com reported 9,884 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 125 shares. Prudential owns 642,168 shares. 20,088 were reported by Everence Capital Mngmt. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 151,392 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Co holds 7,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp holds 10,000 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Lc has invested 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horrell Cap Inc holds 1.56% or 30,941 shares in its portfolio. Finemark State Bank & Tru has 16.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 142 were reported by Ima Wealth.

