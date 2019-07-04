Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Continental Resources Com (CLR) Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc acquired 34,636 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 21.90%. The Stephens Investment Management Group Llc holds 735,353 shares with $40.53 million value, up from 700,717 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $4.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 602,291 shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Continental Resources Inc Com (CLR) stake by 4627.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 24,292 shares as Continental Resources Inc Com (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 24,817 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 525 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc Com now has $15.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 787,159 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 18,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 18,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 246,138 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 14,633 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Signaturefd invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). First Republic Inc invested in 0% or 5,261 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ghp Investment Advisors owns 22,872 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 106,552 shares. Sun Life accumulated 1,284 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 355,737 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 109,835 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 316,356 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 35,842 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 629,703 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company owns 25,525 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 454,349 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 26,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 862 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Texas Bank & Trust Tx has invested 0.87% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 10,824 shares. Moreover, Hodges has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 67,301 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 65,956 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Lp.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $34.01 million worth of stock or 791,828 shares. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.