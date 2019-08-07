Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding by $2.16 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Stake by $1.60 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 425,644 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.51M, up from 408,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 13,445 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 40,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 35,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 75,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 254,924 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – DPS GROUP – VALUE OF CONTRACT NOT BEEN DISCLOSED, EXPECTED THAT OVER 100 DPS ENGINEERING PERSONNEL WILL BE WORKING ON ASTRAZENECA PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Aryeh Jason had bought 746 shares worth $67,146 on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. On Friday, August 2 the insider Patel Sunil bought $95,980.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 13,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Lc has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 6,063 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 29,895 shares stake. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability owns 30,505 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 74,525 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated owns 5,800 shares. Millrace Asset Gp owns 18,000 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 3,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 375,542 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 62,564 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 28,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Hit By Bearish Citron Report – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (LGND) – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 20,575 shares to 602,908 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 68,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,673 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.